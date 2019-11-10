The Washington Post

ROBERT LETENDRE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT LETENDRE.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ROBERT WALTER LETENDRE  
(Age 82)  

Passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD surrounded by his loving family. Born in Springfield, MA, Bob is survived by his wife, Judith, his two sons, Robert Walter, Jr. (Aline Hull) and Kenneth Andrew (Michelle Cole), three stepchildren, Ricardo A. Jacobson (Cristina), Andrea C. Jacobson-Juarez (Mainor) and Ellie Hitt. Also survived by four grandchildren, Carolynne Letendre, Sarah Gibson Jacobson, James Hitt, and Lucas Juarez.
Family will receive friends to celebrate Bob's life on his birthday, November 12, at his home as of 6:30 p.m. and share some words of remembrance at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Smile Train.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon