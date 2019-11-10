

ROBERT WALTER LETENDRE

(Age 82)



Passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD surrounded by his loving family. Born in Springfield, MA, Bob is survived by his wife, Judith, his two sons, Robert Walter, Jr. (Aline Hull) and Kenneth Andrew (Michelle Cole), three stepchildren, Ricardo A. Jacobson (Cristina), Andrea C. Jacobson-Juarez (Mainor) and Ellie Hitt. Also survived by four grandchildren, Carolynne Letendre, Sarah Gibson Jacobson, James Hitt, and Lucas Juarez.

Family will receive friends to celebrate Bob's life on his birthday, November 12, at his home as of 6:30 p.m. and share some words of remembrance at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Smile Train.