On Saturday, April 13, 2019, Robert N. Levin, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of Judith W. Levin, devoted father of Sharon Gayle Levin and Joshua Ray Levin, cherished brother of Rabbi Stan Levin and dear brother-in-law of Susan W. Morgenstein. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. The family will be observing Shiva on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at Ingleside at Rock Creek, 5121 Broad Branch Road, NW, Washington, DC 20008. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 14, 2019
