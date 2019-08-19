

Robert Michael Lewis "Mike"



Robert Michael (Mike) Lewis, 67, of Woodbridge, Virginia, died August 14, 2019, in the care of Halquist Memorial Inpatient Center in Arlington, Virginia after a long battle with metastatic melanoma. He was born March 23, 1952 in Auburn, New York, to the late Robert Post Lewis and late Margaret Mary Graney Lewis.

Mike attended ROTC at the University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware, after which he was commissioned in the US Army and served as Military Intelligence officer until he entered Syracuse University School of Law, Syracuse, New York. After achieving his law degree, Mike was admitted to the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps. During his time in the JAG Corps, Mike had various legal assignments at locations throughout the Department of the Army. He was chosen to attend the Environmental Law program at George Washington University, Washington, DC and ultimately specialized in that field. As a senior officer Mike received recognition as a consummate litigation attorney and often served as a mentor to attorneys entering the JAG Corps. He retired from military service as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1998 but continued his commitment to environmental law as a civilian Department of the Army Senior Litigation Attorney until 2014. Mike retired after 40 years of dedicated government service in order to enjoy civilian life full time.

Mike was an adventurous traveler who took surfing and mountain biking trips to places like Ecuador, Morocco, and Mexico. He enjoyed fly fishing, mount bike riding, camping, and lounging on his back deck watching crew races on the Occoquan River. He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and loyal friend. His fellow officers and co-workers knew him to have an incredible legal mind and the utmost personal integrity. His passing will be felt by all that knew him. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rosemary Slebodnik Lewis; brothers, Charles Lewis of Skaneateles, New York, David Lewis of Homer, Alaska, Thomas Lewis of Auburn, New York; and sister, Ann Lewis Shaw of Auburn New York.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12807 Valleywood Dr., Lake Ridge, Virginia, followed by a reception in the church social hall. He will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Mountcastle-Turch Funeral Home in Woodbridge, Virginia is overseeing funeral arrangements. Memorial donations can be made to ACTS (Action in Community Through Service) P.O. Box 74, Dumfries, VA 22026.