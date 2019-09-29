

ROBERT LEWIS

(1938-2019)



Robert John Cornelius Koons Lewis, Poet; Author; Genealogist; Bibliophile; Soldier; CIA Officer; Art and Religion Scholar; Fancier of Curios and Shiny Objects - passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019.

Christened John Cornelius Koons Lewis, Robert was born February 15, 1938 to Frank Ashby Lewis, Jr. and Dorothy Elaine Koons in Washington, DC. He is survived by his sons, Stephen, Matthew and Randolph, his sister, Katherine Ann Lewis, and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marguerita Sylvia Kris.

Like the gemstones he loved, Robert was brilliant and multifaceted. Given the impossibility of describing him in a paragraph, following is a list of some of his accomplishments: BA History and Religion George Washington University; MA Secondary Education GWU; MS Library Science Catholic University; Intelligence Analyst CIA 1958-62; US Army 1963-65; Library Super Bell Aerospace; Info Officer Ambionics Inc; Librarian Patton Boggs Blow; Researcher GWU; Library Director Ben Franklin U; Oriental Art Consultant Silverman Galleries; Library Director NGS; Library Director Metropolitan Club; Author Brief History of the Rosemount Branch of the Surles Lewis Family of Virginia, 1976; Collected poems: Quatrains Based on the Love Poems of the 6th Dalai Lama and Other Poems, 1979; Author Lewis Patriarchs of Early Virginia and Maryland, 1989; Author Welsh Family Coats of Arms, 1995; Awarded Title of Gyalwa Karma Lozang Dondrup by Kalu Rinpoche; Grantee College of Arms London; ALA; AFIO; SLA; NGS; SOG London; Jamestowne Society; Augustan Society; Mahikari USA; Subud USA; Theosophical Society; Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Montgomery Hospice or a charity appropriate to his memory.