ROBERT LEWIS

On Sunday, October 11, 2020 Robert D. Lewis of District Heights, MD, passed away peacefully. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Darrie and Detric Lewis; two sisters, Jean L. Easter and Peggy Y. Lewis. He is also survived by many relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.