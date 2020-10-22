1/1
ROBERT LEWIS
ROBERT D. LEWIS  
On Sunday, October 11, 2020 Robert D. Lewis of District Heights, MD, passed away peacefully. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Darrie and Detric Lewis; two sisters, Jean L. Easter and Peggy Y. Lewis. He is also survived by many relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services. www.stricklandfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
