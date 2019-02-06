

ROBERT V. LIBERATI, SR.

"Bob" (Age 84)



A resident of Annapolis, MD and Naples, FL and formerly of Bowie, MD, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born and raised in West Philadelphia, PA to the late Bernardo and Teresa Vietri Liberati, Bob graduated from Temple University and the University of Maryland, School of Law. He worked as an attorney and CPA at the U.S. Department of Justice. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his two siblings, Bernard (Anna) Liberati and Marian (Armand) Vizzachero. He is survived by his devoted wife, Lucille Pescatore Liberati; his four loving children, Robert (Tami), Richard, Maria (Matt) and Stephen (Brandy); his eight grandchildren, Amelia (Mark), Robbie, Ashley (Nick), Gianna, Stephen, Lauren, Ella and Jackson; his two brothers-in-law, Raymond (Joan) and Augustine (Joanne) Pescatore and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Bob's life on Friday, February 8 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, February 9 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, February 9 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD. Interment will be held at a later date at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. Memorial donations, in Bob's memory, may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122 or St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St. Annapolis, MD 21401. An online guestbook is available at: