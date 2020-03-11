The Washington Post

ROBERT LIPSHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT LIPSHER.
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park Gazebo
14321 Comus Road
Clarksburg, MD
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:30 PM
the residence of Lisa Benjamin
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
7:30 PM
the residence of Lisa Benjamin
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ROBERT I. LIPSHER  

On Monday, March 9, 2020, Robert I. Lipsher of Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of Lisa Benjamin; devoted father of Jessica Megan Lipsher and Catherine Anne Lipsher; loving brother of Molly Lipsher. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12, 12:00 noon at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park Gazebo, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871; with interment to follow. The family will be observing Shiva on Thursday and Saturday evenings with a minyan service at 7:30 p.m. at the residence of Lisa Benjamin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, mskcc.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.