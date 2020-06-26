ROBERT LIVERPOOL



ROBERT DAVID LIVERPOOL

Robert David Liverpool, 76, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Joining his parents in eternal rest, he is survived by his sister, Brenda, his children, Michael, Davida, Heather, Kelli, Shelli, and Robert, as well as a host of family and friends.Born and raised in the Washington D.C. area, he graduated from Eastern High School in 1961. After graduating, he joined the US Air Force and is a Vietnam-era veteran with an honorable discharge. He was consistently recognized as a top car salesman at several dealerships throughout D.C, Maryland, and Cleveland, Ohio. He was a witty, charming, and thoughtful man, and will be fondly remembered as everyone's favorite car salesmen, for his love of Doo-wop music, baseball, and being one of the best pinochle players around.His memorial service and visitation, with virtual simulcast, will be held on July 1, 2020 at JB Jenkins Funeral home in Hyattsville, MD. He will be laid to rest at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at a later date.



