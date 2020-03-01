The Washington Post

ROBERT Lockett (1949 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Timothy's
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Timothy Catholic Church
8651 Biggs Ford Road
Walkersville, MD
View Map
Of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Bonnie (Valentine) Lockett for 48 years. In addition to his wife Bonnie, he is survived by his mother, Audrey Lockett; sons Christopher "Chris" Wayne Lockett and Michael Jonathan Lockett; grandson, Logan Wayne Lockett; sister, Linda Warner (Walsh); brothers, Dan Lockett; Tim Lockett (Sara); Jay Lockett (Lisa); uncle, Robert Foley (Judie) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Durward Lockett and nephew Jeremy Lockett. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Saint Timothy Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville, MD 21793. Friends will also be received at 9 a.m. prior to mass at St. Timothy's. Rev. Msgr. Richard Murphy will celebrate mass. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Timothy Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville, MD 21793; Goodwill Industries, 5112 Pegasus Court, Suite M, Frederick, MD 21704; the Arc of Frederick County, 620A Research Drive, Frederick, MD 21703; Morgan Wootten Scholarship Fund, DeMatha Catholic High School, 4313 Madison Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020
