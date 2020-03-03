Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT LOCKMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

LOCKMAN Robert Frank Lockman Bob Lockman, 91, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. He was born in Tonawanda, New York, on January 2, 1929, to Lawrence N. Lockman and Emma Wolf Lockman. He is also preceded in death by his sister Suzanne (1932-1940). Bob graduated as the valedictorian of the Tonawanda High School class of 1946, where he played football, edited the yearbook, and worked summer construction jobs. He received his bachelors' degree in journalism from Syracuse University, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1950. Bob considered divinity school, but eventually decided to attend the University of Minnesota where he received a doctorate in psychology. There he met his wife Florence, a nurse at the University of Minnesota Hospital, while he was playing the piano at a university party. Bob gave six years of service to the US Navy as an aviation psychologist while he and Flo lived in Pensacola, Florida, and Arlington, Virginia. They later moved to Maryland where they spent more than 50 years working and raising their family before retiring to Charlottesville in 2011. They were active members of Faith United Methodist Church in Rockville - their church home for more than 40 years. Bob spent his professional life as an organizational psychologist, first with the American Psychological Association, then for the Center for Naval Analyses until his retirement in 1995. Bob also taught psychology classes at Montgomery Community College, Virginia Tech, and the US Naval Academy. He served his community in many ways, including as a church usher, a swim meet official, and Chairman of the Board of the Pastoral Counseling and Consultation Centers of Greater Washington (1970-1985). Bob loved the outdoors, and in his early years was an Eagle Scout, an avid fisherman, and a frequent canoeist in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota. Bob and Flo traveled to 5 continents in their retirement years and created great memories, many of them with their lifelong friends Gretchen and Bill. Bob loved a good limerick, crossword puzzles, the Sunday comics, playing the piano, and was a spirited Washington DC football fan. He was a deep thinker and especially loved books about spirituality and history. But of the many facets of his life, Bob loved his family the most. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Florence Hoganson Lockman, son Andrew Lockman and his wife Debbie, daughter Cara Joy "CJ" Lockman Hall and her husband Micky, and his four grandchildren Matt and Emma Lockman, and Torrie and Rhodes Hall. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1500 East Rio Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 Noon. Rather than flowers, please consider a donation to Aldersgate, s, the International Rescue Committee, the Blue Ridge Food Bank, or a . A service to celebrate his life will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1500 East Rio Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 Noon. Rather than flowers, please consider a donation to Aldersgate, s, the International Rescue Committee, the Blue Ridge Food Bank, or a .

LOCKMAN Robert Frank Lockman Bob Lockman, 91, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. He was born in Tonawanda, New York, on January 2, 1929, to Lawrence N. Lockman and Emma Wolf Lockman. He is also preceded in death by his sister Suzanne (1932-1940). Bob graduated as the valedictorian of the Tonawanda High School class of 1946, where he played football, edited the yearbook, and worked summer construction jobs. He received his bachelors' degree in journalism from Syracuse University, Phi Beta Kappa, in 1950. Bob considered divinity school, but eventually decided to attend the University of Minnesota where he received a doctorate in psychology. There he met his wife Florence, a nurse at the University of Minnesota Hospital, while he was playing the piano at a university party. Bob gave six years of service to the US Navy as an aviation psychologist while he and Flo lived in Pensacola, Florida, and Arlington, Virginia. They later moved to Maryland where they spent more than 50 years working and raising their family before retiring to Charlottesville in 2011. They were active members of Faith United Methodist Church in Rockville - their church home for more than 40 years. Bob spent his professional life as an organizational psychologist, first with the American Psychological Association, then for the Center for Naval Analyses until his retirement in 1995. Bob also taught psychology classes at Montgomery Community College, Virginia Tech, and the US Naval Academy. He served his community in many ways, including as a church usher, a swim meet official, and Chairman of the Board of the Pastoral Counseling and Consultation Centers of Greater Washington (1970-1985). Bob loved the outdoors, and in his early years was an Eagle Scout, an avid fisherman, and a frequent canoeist in the Boundary Waters of Minnesota. Bob and Flo traveled to 5 continents in their retirement years and created great memories, many of them with their lifelong friends Gretchen and Bill. Bob loved a good limerick, crossword puzzles, the Sunday comics, playing the piano, and was a spirited Washington DC football fan. He was a deep thinker and especially loved books about spirituality and history. But of the many facets of his life, Bob loved his family the most. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Florence Hoganson Lockman, son Andrew Lockman and his wife Debbie, daughter Cara Joy "CJ" Lockman Hall and her husband Micky, and his four grandchildren Matt and Emma Lockman, and Torrie and Rhodes Hall. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1500 East Rio Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 Noon. Rather than flowers, please consider a donation to Aldersgate, s, the International Rescue Committee, the Blue Ridge Food Bank, or a . A service to celebrate his life will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1500 East Rio Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12 Noon. Rather than flowers, please consider a donation to Aldersgate, s, the International Rescue Committee, the Blue Ridge Food Bank, or a . Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.