ROBERT V. LOGAN, SR. (Age 86)

On Monday, October 19, 2020. Husband of Madeline P. Logan; father of Maria A. Logan (Toni); three grandsons and one great-grandson. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Luke's Catholic Church, 4925 East Capital Street, SE, Washington, DC 20019.



