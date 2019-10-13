Robert Long "Bob" (Age 64)
Of Herndon, VA passed away at home on October 7, 2019. He grew up in Northern Virginia and working in the construction and real estate industries. He is survived by his son, Steven Long of Washington, DC and his husband Mike Ford; son, Brian Long of Salt Lake City, Utah; former wife and dear friend Theresa (Terry) Link of Hillsborough, NC; brother, Bill Long and his wife Rhonda; Nephew Michael Long, wife Jennifer Long and their two daughters Michaela and Sophia; nephew Jacob Reeves; and aunt, Kathleen Beaver. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 18 from 3 p.m. until a service to begin at 4 p.m. at ADAMS-GREEN FUNERAL HOME, 721 Elden St., Herndon, VA. Interment Private. Full obituary and condolences at