

ROBERT LOVE "Bob"



A kind and gentle man, Bob died peacefully, January 25, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Elkton, MD on December 22, 1936 to Elizabeth and Robert H. Love (deceased). Graduated from Rising Sun High School, entered the Army in 1957 and served 27 months with the Army ASA in Frankfort, Germany.

Survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Bouchelle Love; three sons, Robert (Lori), Stephen (Lynn) and Timothy (Diane); seven grandchildren, Tad (Nichole) of Irvine, CA, Tyler, Rachel, Jake, Kate of Northern Virginia and Teghan of Mt. Airy, MD; five great-grandchildren, Jacob and Dominic of Irvine, CA, Aubree, Kali and Karter of Manassas, VA; several great nieces; nephews and cousins.

Bob retired after 50 years for Blair, Inc., a trade and design firm. Family, Church and Country were important to Bob, an active member of Fairlington United Methodist Church for 58 years - was instrumental in promoting church slow-pitch softball throughout Northern Virginia having been player, coach and manager for over 30 years of the FairMet Softball Team - some of Bob's happiest days were on the ball field or watching the NATS games.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Fairlington United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bob's name to Fairlington United Methodist Church, 3900 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22302 or St,. Jude Children's Research, Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 33105.