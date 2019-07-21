

ROBERT W. LOVELL

"Bobby" (Age 67)



Of Hyattsville, MD passed away on July 17, 2019 at his home. He was born September 4, 1951 in Washington, DC, the beloved son of the late William D. and Lola F. Lovell. He was the brother of Brenda Hall and Nancy Kimball, uncle of Sean Hall, David Kimball and the late Tracie Kimball. Also the great uncle of Leah Kruse and Victoria Slusher. He is also survived by numerous friends and relatives. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Wednesday July 24, from 10 a.m. until the service at 12 noon. Interment following at George Washington Cemetery Adelphi, MD. In Lieu of flowers please make contributions in his name to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.