

ROBERT J. LOW, JR.



It is with great sorrow that our family announces the loss of Robert J. Low, Jr., 73, on October 24, 2018. Rob was the beloved husband of Linda and loving father of Rebecca and David; brother to Melissa and Brian and brother-in-law to Melissa's husband, John. After struggling valiantly for four years with metastatic melanoma, Rob died surrounded by his family and a large devoted community of close friends. Rob graduated first in his class from the Army Officer's Candidate School. He served as an Army Lieutenant in Frankfurt, Germany, where he met and married his wife, Linda. Back in DC, he graduated in accounting from the University of Maryland. He founded his own accounting firm, later merging to become Denburg and Low Associates. Subsequently, he entered real estate, joining the Linda Low Team. Rob was a founding member of "Don't Tear it Down," formed in 1971 to save the Old Post Office Building on Pennsylvania Avenue, and acted as Co-President from 1974-75. He continued his volunteerism on the Board of Trustees through the end of the 1980's and his leadership was instrumental in transitioning the organization into the "DC Preservation League" Washington DC's premier citywide nonprofit advocate for historic preservation.

Rob requested that his family and friends gather at the Rapidan River in his beloved Blue Ridge Mountains for a Memorial Lunch which will be held at the Rapidan Camp on June 1, 2019 at 1 p.m.

Charitable donations in honor of Rob can be made to The Mount Pleasant Village- www.mountpleasantvillage.org

or to the:

DC Preservation League

1221 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Suite 5A

Washington, DC 20036Tel: 202-783-5144