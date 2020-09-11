1/
ROBERT LOWENSTEIN
Of New York, NY and Washington, DC passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the age of 102. He practiced law in New York City and Washington, DC. Robert enjoyed spending time with family, reading, traveling (especially to Italy and Maine), and relaxing at Bethany Beach, DE. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth (Betty); his children Steven (Elaine), Beth (Jeff), and Linda (Al); his stepdaughter, Betty Kester; his grandchildren, Karen (Ed), Ryan (Kathryn), Tessa, Adam, Tobin, Thomas (Anne), and Christopher; and five great-grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by his daughters Susan and Carol; his brothers, Richard and Louis; and his former wife, Rollee Efros. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name may be made to SOME (So Others Might Eat), 71 O Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001, ATTN: Alison Donovan. 


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2029666400
