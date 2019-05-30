ROBERT JAMES LUNDEGARD (Age 92)
Of Great Falls, Virginia, passed away on May 20, 2019 from multiple illnesses. Bob was born in Youngstown, Ohio. He left high school early to join the Navy. Thanks to the GI Bill he was able to go to college and graduate school after the war, achieving a Ph.D. in Statistics from Purdue University
. At Purdue he met Marjorie Jones who would become his loving wife for 67 years. Bob lived in northern Virginia for 58 years and had a distinguished career of executive service in the federal government, working for the Office of Naval Research, where he rose to Technical Director and Chief Scientist, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, where he was Chief of Statistical Engineering. In retirement, Bob was an active leader in several community organizations, including the Friends of Colvin Run Mill, the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills, the Great Falls Historical Society, and the Great Falls Senior Center, which he helped to found. For years he and Marjorie traveled the mid-Atlantic studying historic mill sites and writing guidebooks. Bob is survived by his wife Marjorie Lundegard, his son Paul Lundegard, and two grandchildren, Connie Lundegard, and Robbie Lundegard. A memorial service is planned for later in the summer. Tribute donations to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy are greatly appreciated (www.foundationforpn.org/donate/
).