Robert Mahn
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT J. MAHN  
Robert J. Mahn - a resident of Jupiter, FL, since 1994, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from complications associated with Dementia.Bob was born February 11, 1928 in Hempstead, NY, to Robert J. Mahn, Sr. and Susan Mack Mahn. Raised on Long Island, NYk, he graduated from Chaminade High School in Mineola, served in the Army during World War II and received a bachelor's degree from Hofstra University. As a Certified Public Accountant, he worked for Price Waterhouse in New York City, as Assistant Controller for Eastern Airlines in Miami and as SVP Controller for Fannie Mae in Washington, DC, where he retired in 1990.Bob was an accomplished trumpet player who also enjoyed woodworking, sailing and golf. He was a member of the AICPA, Financial Executives Institute, and served as Chairman of the Campaign for the Charles Carroll House of Annapolis, as Treasurer of the Jonathan Landing Golf Club and as Secretary of the Jonathan's Landing Yacht Club. Bob and his wife of 55 years, Carol Fink Mahn, lived in East Norwich, NY; Miami, FL; Potomac, MD; Edgewater, MD and Jupiter, FL. He is preceded in death by his wife; parents, sister Barbara Oleksiak; son Robert J, III; and daughter Karen Hughes. Bob is survived by his daughters Christine Harrison of Hendersonville, NC and Suzanne Rambo of Gaithersburg, MD, and sons; Stephen of Germantown, MD, Gregory of Boyds, MD, and Michael of Waxhaw, NC. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the caregivers for their exceptional support. Due to COVID-19, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice in memory of Robert J Mahn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgley Cremation Services
4128 Westroads Drive, Suite 203
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 640-9009
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved