MAND Robert Mand Col. USAF (Ret.) On July 27, 2019 Robert Mand passed away peacefully at the age of 96 in his home in North Bethesda, Maryland. Beloved husband of Diane, father of Barbara (The late David Brodie), Steven Mand (Ronnie), Bob Mand (Hannah), Frank Mand, Cathy Vermillion (Mike) and the late Paul Mand; stepfather of Scott Crawford, Michele Welsh (Jim). He is also survived by multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his sister, Esther Herman (Gilbert) Colonel Mand was born in Baltimore, MD., son of Harry and Anna Mandelberg. He graduated from Baltimore City College and while attending the University of Maryland joined the Army-Air Corps at the beginning of World War II. He served in the Air Force for 34 years including tours during "The Hump",Berlin Airlift, Korea and Vietnam Wars. He received numerous awards, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, The Legion of Merit, the AF Commendation Medal and many more. While in the military, Colonel Mand graduated from the Holy Cross College in Worcester, Mass, with a BA degree and later a MS degree in Management from the University of California. While at Holy Cross, he led the ROTC program and was the founding coach for the varsity men's lacrosse team. After retiring from the Air Force he worked for Merrill Lynch for 11 years. With a great sense of humor and a positive outlook on life, Bob was a tremendous role model for his friends, family and colleagues. He was an avid sailor, loyal supporter of the arts, prodigious crossword puzzle enthusiast and a seasoned world traveler. Friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME 7557 Wisconsin Avenue on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday August 9, 2019 at Christ Church Parish-Kensington, 4001 Franklin Avenue at Connecticut Avenue Kensington, MD 20895. There will be a reception following the services in the church social hall. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to the WWII Museum 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA, 70130 or the . For Arlington Cemetery interment services. Please view and sign the family guest book a www.pumphreyfuneralhome .com www.pumphreyfuneralhome .com
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2019