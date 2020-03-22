Robert Tyree Manfuso
On March 19, 2020, Robert Tyree Manfuso, loving partner of Katharine Voss passed away. Father of Robert Tyree Manfuso Jr., and Elizabeth Manfuso Pothier and husband, Karl. Brother of Claudia Knudsen and husband Chuck, and Ann Paras and husband, Jim. Grandfather of Alexandra, Sydney, Margaret, and Elizabeth Pothier.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Beyond the Wire, 500 Redland Ct., Suite 105, Owings Mills, MD 21117, or to Howard Hospital Foundation, 5755 Cedar Lane, Columbia, MD 21044, www.hopkinsmedicine.org