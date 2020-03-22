

Robert Tyree Manfuso



On March 19, 2020, Robert Tyree Manfuso, loving partner of Katharine Voss passed away. Father of Robert Tyree Manfuso Jr., and Elizabeth Manfuso Pothier and husband, Karl. Brother of Claudia Knudsen and husband Chuck, and Ann Paras and husband, Jim. Grandfather of Alexandra, Sydney, Margaret, and Elizabeth Pothier.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.