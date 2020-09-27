1/
ROBERT MASCARI
ROBERT W. MASCARI  
Robert W. Mascari of Rockville, MD on Monday, September 21, 2020. Owner of several local Merry Maids franchises, Rob was a 1983 graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School and 1987 Graduate of James Madison University.  Beloved husband of Anne Marie Feeney Mascari; father of Olivia, Bobby and Sophia Mascari; son of Patricia and the late Robert F. Mascari; brother of Patricia Mascari, Betsy Mascari, Douglas Mascari (the late Adriana), and the late Tom Mascari; brother-in-law of Tommy Feeney (Jane), Michael Feeney (Cathy), Peter Feeney (Denise), Mary Pat Kessler (Jack), Timmy Feeney, Maureen Byrne (the late Tom), Kathy Ford (Jimmy), Babe McGuane (Barry) and Joanne Feeney. Also survived by many loving family, friends, dedicated employees and coworkers.  Visitation Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Road, Rockville, MD 20853 where Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:30 am with family remembrances at 11:00 am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Life Connection Mission at www.lifeconnectionmission.org. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services. www.colefuneral.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
