ROBERT DONALD McFARREN "Bob" May 4, 1929 - June 10, 2020
Died peacefully at age 91 from Alzheimer's disease. Born in Hubbard, MN to Ethel and G. Paul McFarren, he was married for 24 years to the late Joyce Sundry McFarren, and previously married to Joel Anne Lambert, with whom he had three children. He is survived by his children David (Chrissy), Krista, and Julie Kerby (Rick), grandkids Parker, Aly, James, Andrew, Lauren and Clay, and many loving extended family members. Bob achieved an MS in Physics from Univeristy of North Dakota and Hamline University. Thru the USAF, he attended the Oak Ridge School of Reactor Technology in Tennessee. He had a long career at the AEC and DOE, and Stone & Webster. Bob lived a full life, embracing each new adventure and sharing his enthusiasm with all. He leaves a legacy of support and guidance to youth and community. He was an avid athlete, and with Joyce, he was involved with the community at Holy Trinity, enjoyed the theatre and concerts, gourmet cooking, and traveling the world. Celebrations and interment to be announced via email at bob.mcfarren.rip
@gmail.com or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ripbob.mcfarren