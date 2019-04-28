Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice



ROBERT FADOR McGILL "Bob"

Robert "Bob" Fador McGill, died peacefully in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2019. A longtime resident of Bethesda, MD, Bob was born in Miami, February 1, 1942. He proudly served as a United States Marine in the Kennedy White House, which included accompanying the First Family to Camp David and guarding the Mona Lisa when it was on loan to the National Gallery. Bob held a degree in Journalism, and an MBA from Columbia University. His media career spanned publishing and television, and took him from Manhattan to the United Kingdom, India, and beyond. As a producer for Harcourt, Bob worked on the team that brought Sesame Street, with the Muppets and Jim Henson, on the air. After selling his New England cable TV franchise he briefly retired, then returned to Washington and entered public service for FEMA, which took him to New Orleans to work on Hurricane Katrina recovery, and included rebuilding with Habitat for Humanity. Bob was a gifted gardener, an avid reader, and an aficionado of classical music. Bob is survived by his wife, Francesca (Muratori); his children Kyle, Sean and Erica; his grandson Shannon (Michaela); his brother Bob Foster (Joyce); his sister, Sue Taylor; and much extended family. He is predeceased by his son, Ryan; sister, Lee; and brother-in-law, Jim Taylor. His first marriage ended in divorce. Advent Funeral Services is providing funeral home services. A memorial will be held at a later time. Gifts in Bob's memory can be made to the Semper Fi Fund, which aids military families in recovery from traumatic brain injury.

