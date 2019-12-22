

Robert Francis McIntosh



Passed away peacefully at home on December 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Born in San Diego, CA to Percy and Loretta McIntosh in 1927, he left California for Boston to attend MIT as a graduate student where he met his wife Nancy (deceased). The couple raised their five sons James, Thomas (Marcy), David (Ann), William (Allison) and Stephen (Suzanne) in Hawaii and Virginia where Bob spent his career in business strategy and operations. In retirement, Bob and his beloved wife, Nancy enjoyed their 10 grandchildren and included them in their travels often. Bob was a skilled sailor, avid traveler and proud husband, father and grandfather. A Mass and celebration of life will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Saint Luke Serbian Orthodox Church, 6801 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA.