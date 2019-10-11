The Washington Post

Service Information
Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home - Washington
1722 North Capitol Northwest
Washington, DC
20002
(202)-882-2732
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim AME Church
612 17th St., NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim AME Church
612 17th St., NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Peacefully passed on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Beloved father of Erica Caprice McLeod and Dana Keys. He is also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. McLeod will lie in state at Pilgrim AME Church, 612 17th St., NE, Washington, DC, Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m., Rev. Vernon R. Ware officiating. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Services by Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2019
