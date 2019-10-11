ROBERT LEROY McLEOD, JR. "Bob"
Peacefully passed on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Beloved father of Erica Caprice McLeod and Dana Keys. He is also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. McLeod will lie in state at Pilgrim AME Church, 612 17th St., NE, Washington, DC, Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m., Rev. Vernon R. Ware officiating. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Services by Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home.