

Sgt. Robert Joseph McNichol

July 31, 1934 - April 18, 2020





Robert exemplified public service and embodied the U.S. Marine Corp credo, "Semper Fi" (always faithful), through his 30 years of military and federal service and through devoted service to his church.

Robert worked as an Intelligence Operations Specialist in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, attended Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, and was awarded a full scholarship to Georgetown University's Law Center. He held a Bachelor of Science degree from John Carroll University in Social Science, History and Economics, graduating Cum Laude. Robert was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corp , serving in areas of Personnel and Intelligence in Korea.

Robert's federal service included work for the Department of the Navy, the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Labor, and the Defense Communications Agency.

He was active in his church, serving as a catechist and was a Professed Member Secular Franciscan Order (SFO). His favorite Franciscan expression was, "Peace and all good things..."

Robert Joseph McNichol is survived by his son, Robert McNichol, wife, Jennifer, grandsons, Davis and Chad (Union, KY); daughter, Michelle McNichol, wife, Jewell Estes (Washington, DC); son Thomas McNichol, wife, Lisa, and grandson, Andrew (Shelby, NC).