ROBERT "Bob" MELLON
Robert J. Mellon "Bob"  (1931-2020)  
Robert J Mellon, recently of Northern Virginia, and formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away peacefully at his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Ron May's home in Mesa, AZ on July 21, 2020 after suffering a stroke in May. He left behind many loved ones, including his other five children, Susan, Cynthia, Karen, Jeffery, and Gregory; sisters, Carolyn, Molly, and Kathy; ex-wife, Janet; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaretta, and his brother Bill. Bob was a proud Korean War Marine Corp. veteran, and was an auto mechanic and business owner most of his life. As he has donated his body for medical research, a memorial service will be held in the future.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
