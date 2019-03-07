

ROBERT MERKIN



Bob "Bobby" Merkin, February 5, 1947-February 27, 2019, of diabetes complications. Bob was a newspaper reporter and editor, novelist, blogger and community volunteer. After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School and attending NYU, he wrote for Stars and Stripes while serving in the U.S. Army. He was a reporter for The Washington Daily News and Miami News and was a reporter and editor for newspapers in western Massachusetts. William Morrow published Bob's books, "Zombie Jamboree" and "South Florida Book of the Dead." A traveler, Bob saw Haley's Comet in Australia, polar bears in Hudson Bay and the erupting volcano on Montserrat. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Balcom Merkin, sister Margie (Mickey) Elsberg, nieces, nephews and friends. He will also be missed by his adored clowder of cats. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Harry Merkin, and brother, Maury. A memorial service will be held on March 16 in Northampton, MA. The family suggests donations to Senior and Disabled Tax Relief Fund of Chesterfield, PO Box 55, Chesterfield, MA 01012.