ROBERT "Bob, Bobby" MERKIN

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss. Take time to grieve and find comfort..."
  • "Bob was a co-worker and valued friend in the Interfaith Cot..."
    - Diedrick Snoek
  • "Thanks for reaching out to me. Will remember that."
    - Johan Hancke

 

ROBERT MERKIN  

Bob "Bobby" Merkin, February 5, 1947-February 27, 2019, of diabetes complications. Bob was a newspaper reporter and editor, novelist, blogger and community volunteer. After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School and attending NYU, he wrote for Stars and Stripes while serving in the U.S. Army. He was a reporter for The Washington Daily News and Miami News and was a reporter and editor for newspapers in western Massachusetts. William Morrow published Bob's books, "Zombie Jamboree" and "South Florida Book of the Dead." A traveler, Bob saw Haley's Comet in Australia, polar bears in Hudson Bay and the erupting volcano on Montserrat. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Balcom Merkin, sister Margie (Mickey) Elsberg, nieces, nephews and friends. He will also be missed by his adored clowder of cats. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Harry Merkin, and brother, Maury. A memorial service will be held on March 16 in Northampton, MA. The family suggests donations to Senior and Disabled Tax Relief Fund of Chesterfield, PO Box 55, Chesterfield, MA 01012.

logo
Funeral Home
Ahearn Funeral Home
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 587-0044
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.