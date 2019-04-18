ROBERT JOSEPH MEYER (Age 73)
Died on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home in Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Susan (Powers); devoted father of Brett and Scott (Christine Roberts) Meyer; adoring grandfather of Kaden and Cora Meyer; brother of Kathleen Taggart, Christine Burris, Stephen and Matthew Meyer; son of the late Robert Herbert and Catherine Audrey Meyer. A Memorial Service will be held at Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Avenue, Wheaton, MD on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.