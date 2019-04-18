ROBERT MEYER

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT MEYER.

 

ROBERT JOSEPH MEYER (Age 73)  

Died on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home in Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Susan (Powers); devoted father of Brett and Scott (Christine Roberts) Meyer; adoring grandfather of Kaden and Cora Meyer; brother of Kathleen Taggart, Christine Burris, Stephen and Matthew Meyer; son of the late Robert Herbert and Catherine Audrey Meyer. A Memorial Service will be held at Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Avenue, Wheaton, MD on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.

logo
Funeral Home
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.