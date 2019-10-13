ROBERT EDWARD MICER
Robert Edward Micer, of Burke, VA died peacefully on October 3, 2019 at the age of 91. He was the beloved father of Robert W. Micer (Irina), Sheri Dodson (Daniel), and Karen Haker (Jason); dear brother of Harry Micer (Sharon); and devoted grandfather of five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A funeral service will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.