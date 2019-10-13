The Washington Post

ROBERT MICER

Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Fairfax Memorial Park
Notice
ROBERT EDWARD MICER  

Robert Edward Micer, of Burke, VA died peacefully on October 3, 2019 at the age of 91. He was the beloved father of Robert W. Micer (Irina), Sheri Dodson (Daniel), and Karen Haker (Jason); dear brother of Harry Micer (Sharon); and devoted grandfather of five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A funeral service will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 13, 2019
