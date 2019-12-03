The Washington Post

Robert Miles

Service Information
Greene Funeral Home Inc
814 Franklin Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0089
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
7836 Fordson Road
Alexandria, VA
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
7836 Fordson Road
Alexandria, VA
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Comfort Cemetery
6600 S. Kings Highway
Alexandria, VA
Notice
Robert Lee Miles, Sr.  

On Friday, November 22, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his wife, Sharri D. Miles; his children, Robert Miles, Jr(Tonya), Marques Miles(Sarah) and Michelle Marion(Rick). He is also survived by four grandchildren; his mother, Beatrice Miles; siblings, Shirley, Carolyn, Karen, Jacqueline, Sylvia, Antoinette, Denise, Arlene, Franklin, Tyrone, Augustus, Ronald, Rodney, Maurice and Charles; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will received friends at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7836 Fordson Rd, Alexandria, VA 22306 on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Darrell K. White, Pastor. Interment in Mt Comfort Cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Alexandria, VA. Additional services entrusted to Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn, NC
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 3, 2019
