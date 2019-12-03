Robert Lee Miles, Sr.
On Friday, November 22, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. He is survived by his wife, Sharri D. Miles; his children, Robert Miles, Jr(Tonya), Marques Miles(Sarah) and Michelle Marion(Rick). He is also survived by four grandchildren; his mother, Beatrice Miles; siblings, Shirley, Carolyn, Karen, Jacqueline, Sylvia, Antoinette, Denise, Arlene, Franklin, Tyrone, Augustus, Ronald, Rodney, Maurice and Charles; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will received friends at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7836 Fordson Rd, Alexandria, VA 22306 on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Darrell K. White, Pastor. Interment in Mt Comfort Cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Alexandria, VA. Additional services entrusted to Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn, NC