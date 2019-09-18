Robert F. Miller "Tank"
On Saturday, September 14, 2019, of College Park, MD. Loving father of Lisa Vaughn, caring brother of Jeannie and Peggy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Norman Miller. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Robert or "Tank" retired from the D.C. Fire Department after 30-plus years of service. He was an active member of Moose Lodge #453, where he previously held several offices. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Friday September 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.