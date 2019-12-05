The Washington Post

ROBERT MILLER

ROBERT ELLIOTT MILLER (Age 72)  

Passed peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Barbara; brother, Edward Miller and sister, Dolores (Miller) Hall. He is survived by three loving children, Fatima, Tamika and Jason; one sister, Lucynthia (Miller) Harold; father-in-law, Dr. James Baldwin; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on December 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Prince Georges Community Church, 4401 Brinkley Rd., Temple Hills, MD 20748.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 5, 2019
