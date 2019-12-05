ROBERT ELLIOTT MILLER (Age 72)
Passed peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was predeceased by his devoted wife, Barbara; brother, Edward Miller and sister, Dolores (Miller) Hall. He is survived by three loving children, Fatima, Tamika and Jason; one sister, Lucynthia (Miller) Harold; father-in-law, Dr. James Baldwin; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on December 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Prince Georges Community Church, 4401 Brinkley Rd., Temple Hills, MD 20748.