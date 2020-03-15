

Robert M. Moliter



Passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. Born in Minneapolis in 1933, he graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1955. After three years as a counter-intelligence agent in the U.S. Army, Bob joined the General Electric Co. He remained with GE until his retirement in 1993, ultimately serving as GE's government liaison for Medical Systems in Washington, DC. Bob will be remembered for his natural elegance, his keen intelligence, his love of music (especially ABBA!) and his wit. He lived a strong but quiet faith, encouraged his family to follow their dreams, and always offered support for those endeavors. Bob is survived by his daughters, Laura and Elizabeth Moliter; their mother, Mary-Louise Long; and his son-in-law, William Sederholm, all of Austin, Texas; as well as his longtime partner, Judith Wagner, and her daughter and grandchildren, all of Bethesda MD; and his brother Brian's children and grandchildren, of Minnesota and Florida. Funeral and memorial services are being scheduled.