Robert Molseed
1932 - 2020
ROBERT Basil MOLSEED "Bob"  
Robert Molseed, age 87, passed away on July 2, 2020. Bob was born in 1932 in Milwaukee, WI to parents Basil and Mary Louise Molseed. Bob moved with his family to Washington, DC in 1933. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judith Emling Molseed; and six children, Laura Molseed Ali (Mark), Stephen Basil Molseed (Patricia), Vincent William Molseed (Melissa), David Richard Molseed (Katie), Christopher Edward Molseed (Jenn) and Jennifer Molseed Gallaher (David); along with 15 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A graduate of Gonzaga High School in Washington, DC, Bob attended the Catholic University of America, graduating in 1955 with a degree in Architecture. He entered the Navy following college and served as a LTJG on the USS Wisconsin from 1956 - 1959. Bob was a well-respected architect in Washington, DC, working for many years for Chatelain and Samperton Associates, and the American Institute of Architects (AIA). He finished his career as a Sr. Architectural Specification Writer with ARCOM Master Systems.  Bob was active in many professional organizations, most notably the Construction Specification Institute (CSI) and Toastmasters International. He served on many committees with CSI throughout his career, was President of the Washington DC Chapter of CSI and ultimately served as the National President (1995 - 1999). Bob is a member of a select society of double Fellows of both CSI (1987) and AIA (1997).  Bob and Judy, along with their children, enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and many European countries. In retirement, Bob took up ink drawing, and with his architectural eye documented many of those trips in his drawings.  Due to COVID, a Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Springfield, VA, on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Private Burial will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bob's memory to Catholic Relief Services or The Catholic University of America, School of Architecture.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 7, 2020.
