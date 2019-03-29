Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT MOORE II.



ROBERT LETCHER MOORE II



Robert "Bob" Letcher Moore II died peacefully at home on March 26, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Harrisonburg, Virginia in 1939, Bob graduated from Harrisonburg High School and from Davidson College in North Carolina, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Tau Omega. Bob received his law degree from the University of Virginia, with membership in the Order of the Coif.

For the next 40 years, Bob practiced law with the firm of Miller & Chevalier in Washington, D.C., specializing in corporate tax litigation. Mr. Moore was nationally ranked as a Senior Statesman in Chambers USA for his work in the area of Tax Controversy. He frequently spoke and wrote about various subjects involving federal taxation.

In retirement on Cape Cod, he enjoyed his volunteer work with Cape Mediation where he learned conflict resolution skills that he joked were antithetical to his adversarial trial experience.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Suzanne, by his daughter Rachel, his daughter Katy Riley and daughter-in-law Paige Riley, and his sister Mary Ellen Moore of Richmond, VA. Cremation services will be private. Those wishing to make a charitable contribution in his memory might consider donating to the ACLU or to the Conservation Law Foundation.