ROBERT "Bob" MOORE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT "Bob" MOORE.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Robert John Moore "Bob"  

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, A. Michele; daughters Adrianne and Courtney; grandson Christopher, and a host of relatives and friends.
Bob received his Accounting degree from Howard University in 1971. He used his business acumen in several organizations across the District including the National Council of Negro Women and the DC Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs.
The family will receive friends at St. Paul's Rock Creek Episcopal Church on Monday, April 29, at 11 a.m. Memorial service begins at 12 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.