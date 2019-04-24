

Robert John Moore "Bob"



Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, A. Michele; daughters Adrianne and Courtney; grandson Christopher, and a host of relatives and friends.

Bob received his Accounting degree from Howard University in 1971. He used his business acumen in several organizations across the District including the National Council of Negro Women and the DC Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs.

The family will receive friends at St. Paul's Rock Creek Episcopal Church on Monday, April 29, at 11 a.m. Memorial service begins at 12 p.m.