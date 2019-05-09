

ROBERT WILLIAM MOORE



Reverend Robert Moore passed away at the age of 78 on May 3, 2019 due to complications of recurrent pancreatic cancer and stroke. He is survived by two children, Kirsten (John) and Ivan (Amy), four grandchildren Preston, Olivia, Max and Luke, as well as his sister Gail (John). He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Daphne. We were fortunate that he lived bravely and fully 12 years after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Robert grew up in Washington state. He was an ELCA Lutheran minister. In the latter part of his career, he was an advocate for the need for skilled interim pastors for churches in any kind of transition. Robert was a lover of cars, daschunds, and a proud resident of Columbia, MD.

At First Lutheran Church, 3604 Chatham Rd, Ellicott City, MD on Saturday, May 11 there will be visitation at 12 noon, memorial service at 1 p.m. with reception to follow.