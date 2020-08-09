ROBERT MOORE



ROBERT TERRELL MOORE (Age 100)

Robert Terrell Moore passed away on August 6, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Renee of Wake Forest, NC. Born and raised in Washington, DC to Smith Moore and Laura Thompson, Robert was a World War II Veteran (Sgt.). Robert, affectionately called, "PAPA" returned from the war and had seven kids. Robert enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many descendants and loved ones, including five children, 30 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren and two great-great- great-grandchildren. His infectious laugh, feisty spirit, wonderful and historic stories and jokes will be missed by all. Funeral Services will be private due to COVID related restrictions.



