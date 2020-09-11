Of Vine Grove, KY passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home.He was retired from the U.S. Treasury, where he was a CPA for the federal court. He also was a former member of the Kiwanis Club and was a former member of the Interfaith Chapel in Silver Springs, MD, where he was the former treasurer. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Faye Minckler Moreland. Survived by sons, Robert Moreland (Christine) of Vienna, VA, James Moreland (Wendy) of San Antonio, TX and Dean Moreland (Katy) of Vine Grove, KY. A memorial service will be Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Interfaith Chapel in Silver Spring, MD. Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus of Central Kentucky. Condolences at