ROBERT MORIN (1939 - 2020)
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Wallingford, DC
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
Most Holy Trinity Church
Robert Edward Morin  

Passed away on February 14, 2020 in Naples, FL, after a brief illness. Born July 8, 1939, in Wallingford, CT, he had lived in the Washington, DC, area for 40 years. Served in Naval Intelligence until 1967, was a Congressional legislative assistant, a lobbyist for the Society of Real Estate Appraisers, and practiced elder care law. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on February 29 at Most Holy Trinity Church, Wallingford, at 12 noon, with visitation beforehand at The Wallingford Funeral Home. Donations in his memory may be made to the Morin-Pascale Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2020
