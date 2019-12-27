

Robert John Morrissey "Bobby"



Passed away peacefully Friday, December 20, 2019, surrounded by family. His parents, Rose and James Morrissey, and his brother-in-law, Thomas Orzech, who preceded him, welcomed him home. Bobby was a beloved dad to James Francis Morrissey; and dear brother to James M. Morrissey (Sandy) of Annapolis, MD, Paul D. Morrissey of Bethesda, MD, Jean M. Orzech (Tom) of Annapolis, MD, Anne M. Greco-Morrissey (Rosemarie) of Philadelphia, PA, and John P. Morrissey (Kris) of Bowie, MD. He is also survived by the mother of his son, Jennifer Morrissey; nephews Ryan Orzech, James Morrissey, Jakob Morrissey, Isaac Morrissey, William Morrissey and Finnegan Morrissey and nieces Christie Stute, Caitlin Morrissey and Brittany Gardner; eight grandnephews and grandnieces as well as scores of the most loyal and caring friends. Throughout his life, Bob's happiest moments were spent with friends and family. He found particular joy in time with his son, James, going to the beach, golfing, boating or watching the Redskins on Sunday afternoons. Bobby was everyone's "best friend" and he will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.