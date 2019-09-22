The Washington Post

ROBERT MOTEN (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brighter Day Ministries / Shaw Campus
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Brighter Day Ministries / Shaw Campus
2525 12th Place SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Interment
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Cheltenham, MD
View Map
Notice
ROBERT DARNELL MOTEN  

On Sunday, September 8, 2019, Robert Darnell Moten of Brandywine, MD, was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Veronica Moten; daughters, LaDonya Moten-Thiam (Ngagne) and LaVeeta Moten (Steven Young); sister, Fern Williams (Ronald) and brother, Reginald Moten; three grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Brighter Day Ministries / Shaw Campus, 2525 12th Place SE, Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019
