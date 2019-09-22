ROBERT DARNELL MOTEN
On Sunday, September 8, 2019, Robert Darnell Moten of Brandywine, MD, was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Veronica Moten; daughters, LaDonya Moten-Thiam (Ngagne) and LaVeeta Moten (Steven Young); sister, Fern Williams (Ronald) and brother, Reginald Moten; three grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Brighter Day Ministries / Shaw Campus, 2525 12th Place SE, Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.