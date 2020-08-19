ROBERT MURAWSKI



Robert James Murawski

Robert James Murawski of Arlington, VA, died on August 13, 2020, of complications following heart surgery. He was the beloved husband of Sheila Ihde Murawski; and the cherished father of Sabrina Murawski Middleton (Patrick); and grandfather of Robert and Sean. He was predeceased by his first wife, Rosemary Collins. Born in Chicago within earshot of Wrigley Field, Bob earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees from DePaul University. He took early retirement from his job as a senior analyst at TRW (now Northrup Grumman) in order to pursue his many interests. Bob made a lifelong study of fellow mathematician/writer Lewis Carroll and amassed a large collection of works by and about him. But there were also deep dives into Melville, Roth, Vonnegut and others. He loved the arts, especially movies, mostly old, and theater, mostly local. He delighted in the whimsical and cryptic because, as the Cheshire Cat told Alice, "We're all mad here." His sense of humor can only be described as quirky. He enjoyed chess, crosswords, and writing acerbic comments to the columnists at the Wall Street Journal. He was thrilled to see his favorite teams, the Cubs and the Nationals, each win the World Series. Above all, he was a loving husband and father, a consummate gentleman, and a concerned citizen. One of Bob's passions was politics, and if friends contributed to a Democratic candidate or cause of their choice, it would be a fitting tribute to his memory. Unfortunately, there will be no gathering or service at this time.



