ROBERT NEBLETT Sr.

ROBERT A. NEBLETT, SR.  

Officers and members of Felix Lodge No. 3, F.& A.M. (PHA) are notified of the death of Bro. Robert A. Neblett, Sr. a faithful member of the Craft for 50 years Service will be Tuesday, October 15 at the Spirit of Faith Christian Center, 2261 Oxon Run Drive, Temple Hills, MD, Viewing: 10 a.m.; Masonic Service: 10:30 a.m.; Funeral: 11 a.m. The Craft will assemble at 10 a.m. to perform Last Sad Rites. Interment will be held immediately following funeral service at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD 20746.
Aaron L Williams, Sr., W.M.  
Timothy McRae, P.M., Secy.  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 12, 2019
