ROBERT YATES NEWELL, III
Bob Newell, a long-time resident of Dunn Loring, VA and more recently, Reston, VA, who spent his final seven years at The Gardens at Fair Oaks in Fairfax, VA, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, the day of his 94th birthday, with his two daughters at his bedside. He was born on April 28, 1926 in Memphis, TN to the late Robert Yates Newell, Jr and Margaret Hilliard Newell. He graduated, as senior class president, from Falls Church High School in 1944 and went on to attend Louisiana State University
for two years. From that time, he became a lifelong LSU Tiger fan, but more importantly, it was there that Bob, or "Fi" as his many grandchildren called him, met Noel Rogan, who was to become his beloved wife for 62 years until her death in 2008. After moving back to Virginia in 1946, Bob earned his undergraduate degree at George Washington University. Bob had a long and distinguished career as a civil servant in the Defense Department, retiring in 1981 as Chief of the Central Reference Division of the Defense Intelligence Agency. During his career he was a photographic interpretation analyst who helped identify missiles that precipitated the Cuban missile crisis of 1962. Together with Noel, they were the loving and dedicated parents of six children, Robert Yates Newell, IV and his wife, Ethel of Olympia, WA, Noel Newell Smith
Katz and her husband, Jeffrey Katz of Reston, VA, Rebecca Newell Briggs and her husband Malcolm Briggs, of Bethlehem, PA, David Rogan Newell and his wife Debra of Annandale, VA, William Luckett Newell and his wife, Melinda of Ellicott City, MD and Paul Rogan Newell and his wife, Beverly of Richmond, VA, proud grandparents of 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren with 31, 32 and 33 on the way. He and Noel were lifelong enthusiastic members of Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, MD. Fi's love of and faith in Jesus Christ informed his life and was evident through his undivided commitment to his family and everyone he met. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current circumstances. The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to either Young Life (www.younglife.org
) or The (www.alz.org
)