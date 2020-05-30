ROBERT NICHOLSON
1958 - 2020
ROBERT EDWIN NICHOLSON  
Born in Alexandria, VA on December 30, 1958, a lifetime resident of Arlington, VA. He fought bravely for ayear after a tragic fall, passed away in Hospice, May 22, 2020. Preceded in death by hism other, Math, Rob will be missed by his loving father, Richard "Buddy"; sister, Laura' cousins, Carl and Amanda Ohlke; life-partner, Kathleen Ellis; beloved cats, Lex and Fritzi and many friends.Robert, a self-taught British car mechanic at Motorhead, was born with a talent to fix anything. He loved fishing, Summit Point, great seafood, family and friends and his two cats. Friend to animals, sophisticated ear for music, disciple of Frank Zappa, Rob will be loved and missed forever. "...I am the heaven, I am the water ... F.Z."Services next spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to WPFW radio station or animal rescue of your choice.

Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2020.
