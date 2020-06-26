

Robert Mark Noe (Age 63)

Born September 4, 1956 West Point, New York, passed away June 17, 2020 Alexandria, Virginia. Predeceased by his parents, Frances Martha Noe and Major Lawrence J. Noe Sr. brother, Lawrence J. Noe Jr. Robert was the youngest of three boys. Living as an army brat, Robert's family finally settled in Washington, DC. Robert was an accomplished artist and loved listening to classical music. Robert worked for TSA, at Ronald Reagan National Airport. He is survived by his long time girlfriend and true love, Adoration Clidoro of Washington, DC, brother, Richard Noe and wife, Kiyoko of Japan, sister-in-law, Suzanne Noe and nephew, Lawrence J. Noe III of Shelby Township, Michigan, niece, Lorell Bosek and husband, Joseph of Macomb Township, Michigan. Robert was a great man, who was loved by all and will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



