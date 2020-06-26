ROBERT NOE
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Mark Noe (Age 63)  
Born September 4, 1956 West Point, New York, passed away June 17, 2020 Alexandria, Virginia. Predeceased by his parents, Frances Martha Noe and Major Lawrence J. Noe Sr. brother, Lawrence J. Noe Jr. Robert was the youngest of three boys. Living as an army brat, Robert's family finally settled in Washington, DC. Robert was an accomplished artist and loved listening to classical music. Robert worked for TSA, at Ronald Reagan National Airport. He is survived by his long time girlfriend and true love, Adoration Clidoro of Washington, DC, brother, Richard Noe and wife, Kiyoko of Japan, sister-in-law, Suzanne Noe and nephew, Lawrence J. Noe III of Shelby Township, Michigan, niece, Lorell Bosek and husband, Joseph of Macomb Township, Michigan. Robert was a great man, who was loved by all and will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reese Funeral Professionals
311 North Patrick Street
Alexandria, VA 22313
(703) 646-9320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of Lewis Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved