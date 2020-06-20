ROBERT NORTHERN
ROBERT ANTHONY NORTHERN
Robert Northern (Brother Ah) departed this life on May 31, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Family members and friends will honor his life at the J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc., 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785 with a public viewing on June 30, 2020 at 12:30 pm where a funeral service will follow beginning at 2:30 pm. Interment will take place at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
12:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
JUN
30
Funeral service
02:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
