

Robert M. O'Brien "Bob"



Of Fairfax Station, Virginia passed away on December 13, 2019. Bob was born on December 22, 1944 in Teaneck, New Jersey, the son of Robert and Marguerite O'Brien.

Bob grew up in Northern New Jersey. He received a Masters of Public Administration in Urban Affairs and Land Planning and Masters of Science in Real Estate and Development Planning from American University. He completed a Masters Certificate in Procurement and Contracting from the University of Virginia and was a graduate of the Darden School's Executive Program at the University of Virginia.

As a decorated Vietnam veteran, Bob was a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Officer who performed reconnaissance missions. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service. Bob held several senior positions with the United States Government including the U.S. Postal Service, General Services Administration, and the Defense National Stockpile Center where he was the Deputy Administrator.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen (Cassidy); his son, David and his wife, Kelli, of Little Silver, New Jersey; his daughter, Brianne and her husband, Peter, of Fairfax Station, Virginia. Bob is also survived by his four grandchildren, Jack, Gavin, Joseph, and Grace whom he loved dearly.

Bob loved caring for his home which he built and designed himself, spending time with his family, and playing and watching sports including golf. He was also an avid student of American history.

Friends and family may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary of Sorrows Historic Catholic Church, 11098 Fairfax Station Road, Fairfax Station, Virginia 22039 on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. An online guestbook is available at